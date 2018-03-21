SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A police officer has been shot in San Francisco along with at least two other people, according to authorities.

San Francisco police said the officer was shot along the 900 block of Geneva Avenue at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s Crocker Amazon District.

A witness said he saw one injured officer and possibly several injured civilians. There was a massive police response and at least five Muni lines were being rerouted.

Zuckerberg General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said one officer and at least two other people were injured. The officers injuries were not considered life-threatening, according to Andrew.

No other information was immediately available.