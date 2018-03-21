LOS ANGELES (AP) — Arnold Schwarzenegger is comparing the California Republican Party to the sinking Titanic and warning that the party needs to be more inclusive and embrace issues like climate change.

In an obvious dig at President Donald Trump, the former California governor says voters are looking for answers but the party is giving them Twitter fights.

His remarks came Wednesday at a forum in Los Angeles for a political group called New Way California that wants to reshape the GOP. The state party has been shedding voters for years, and Democrats hold every statewide office.

The former governor was joined by Ohio Gov. John Kasich, another Republican centrist and Trump rival in 2016. He called Trump a “manifestation of where this country has been going.”

Kasich says, “We’ve got to knock it off.”

