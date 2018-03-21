Filed Under:AG Jeff Sessions, ICE, Immigration, Mayor Libby Schaaf, Raids

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan says three Mexican men who avoided arrest by federal immigration officials during a four-day operation in Northern California last month have since been arrested for other crimes.

Homan cited the cases of the men arrested on robbery, weapons violations and domestic violence charges at a round table on sanctuary cities at the White House on Tuesday.

The high-profile roundup in Northern California drew national attention after Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf posted a warning on her Twitter account saying ICE agents were preparing an operation and reminding people of their rights under California’s sanctuary law.

Immigration officials declined to name the men, but they said each has a prior criminal record and was arrested this month in separate incidents.

Comments
  1. Deplorable Me (@KCBS_Sucks) says:
    March 21, 2018 at 2:49 pm

    This is the kind of crowd that Oakland mayor protects. How is she still in office???!!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch