MENLO PARK (AP) — Facebook’s chief operating officer says the company is taking steps to be more transparent about how its data gets used — and misused — and apologized for the privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining company that has been swirling around the social media giant.

Facebook’s No. 2 executive Sheryl Sandberg said in an interview on CNBC Thursday that the incident was a “huge breach of trust.” She said she was sorry the company let so many people down.

The comments came a day after CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized during a CNN interview. And like Zuckerberg, Sandberg said she expected more regulation in Facebook’s future.

The pressure to impose more controls on influential tech companies such as Facebook, Google and Amazon has been building as their services and infiltrate more and more into daily life.

“It’s not a question of ‘if’ regulation it’s a question of what type,” she said.

