SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Santa Rosa police arrested three Santa Rosa men Wednesday on suspicion of methamphetamine-related offenses, a police sergeant said.
Ersain Alcantar-Reyes, 20, and Epifanio Alcantar-Lopez, 26, who are cousins, are suspected of drug trafficking in Santa Rosa and surrounding areas in Sonoma County, Sgt. Brian Boettger said.
Santa Rosa police narcotics detectives were investigating the family-controlled methamphetamine distribution network since January, Boettger said.
Detectives searched two residences that were suspected bases of the operation. Alcantar-Lopez was stopped by police officers as he drove from his residence at 1732 Apple Creek Lane in Santa Rosa. He was booked into Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, Boettger said.
Police detained Leocadio Cardenas-Chavez, 31, of Santa Rosa, and a 29-year-old woman in the apartment where both were found to be in possession of a small amount of suspected methamphetamine, Boettger said.
Detectives also searched Alcantar-Reyes’ residence at 537 Ashbury Drive and found 12 pounds of methamphetamine, evidence of packaging, scales and other evidence of drug trafficking, according to Boettger.
He was booked on suspicion of possession for sale of methamphetamine and maintaining a residence to sell narcotics, Boettger said.
Cardenas-Chavez was booked into Sonoma County jail on a felony warrant regarding methamphetamine sales.
