SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — San Francisco Giants left-hander Madison Bumgarner is hurt for the second straight year, breaking a bone in his pitching hand when hit by a line drive off the bat of Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield during a spring training game on Friday.

The Giants said X-rays showed the 28-year-old had a broken bone on the outside of his left hand.

KPIX Sports Direct Dennis O’Donnell reported that the fracture was on the knuckle of his pinkie finger, known as the fifth metacarpal in medical terminology.

Bumgarner said it was the knuckle on his pinkie, more commonly known as the fifth metacarpal. Worst possible news for the Giants on Bumgarner's final start of the Cactus League. pic.twitter.com/pmhn6tUXeL — Dennis O'Donnell (@KPIXSPORTS) March 23, 2018

In a video posted on Twitter Bumgarner said that he was going to have pins placed in the hand on Saturday and that hoped to have the pins taken out in four to six weeks.

Madison Bumgarner will have pins put in his hand tomorrow, says he hopes to have them taken out in 4-to-6 weeks. Can’t throw with the pins, so he’ll build back up after that. pic.twitter.com/Np3qACuW6v — Kerry Crowley (@KO_Crowley) March 23, 2018

Bumgarner, the 2014 World Series MVP, missed nearly three months last season after a dirt bike accident on April 20 during an off day in Colorado.

After six straight seasons with double-digit wins, more than 200 innings and 30-plus starts, Bumgarner went 4-9 with a 3.32 ERA in 17 starts last season and threw just 111 innings.

