Filed Under:Craigslist, Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act, Online dating, Personals

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Americans looking for love or companionship on Craigslist can’t make a connection.

The classified ads site on Friday has taken its personals section offline in the United States.

The action comes after the U.S. Senate on Wednesday passed an anti-sex trafficking bill that could hold the website and others responsible for illegal activity if it becomes law. The company says the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act seeks to subject websites to criminal and civil liability.

A message on the site says any tool or service can be misused and the company hopes it can bring them back “some day.” Craigslist closed by saying: “To the millions of spouses, partners, and couples who met through craigslist, we wish you every happiness!”

A message seeking comment from Craigslist was not immediately returned.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch