(CNN Money) — Elon Musk just nonchalantly erased Tesla and SpaceX from the world’s most popular social media platform.

Calls to abandon Facebook have swirled all week after news broke that data of about 50 million users was harvested by a political analytics firm. In Friday Musk joined in on the backlash by deleting the official Tesla and SpaceX pages from the platform.

It all went down in a snarky Twitter exchange that kicked off Friday morning when Musk responded to a widely shared tweet that called on people to delete their pages.

“What’s Facebook?” Musk retorted.

Other users chimed in asking him take his companies off the platform, and Musk replied that he “didn’t realize” they had Facebook pages.

By midday, the pages were gone.

