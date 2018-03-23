Former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva (CBS Sacramento)

STOCKTON (AP) — A former Stockton mayor has been arrested for having a firearm in violation of a protective order issued against him.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says former Stockton Mayor Anthony Silva was arrested Thursday night by the California Department of Justice.

Sacramento television station KCRA reports jail records show he was booked on a felony weapons possession charge and a misdemeanor charge.

Silva’s attorney, Allen Sawyer, says the misdemeanor charge is related to Silva talking to a minor he was ordered not to contact.

Related: Stockton Ex-Mayor Pleads No Contest To Providing Alcohol To Minor

The no contact order stems from a no contest plea Silva entered last year in Amador County. The no contact order also prevents Silva from owning a gun.

Silva faced four misdemeanor charges from a 2015 incident at a weeklong camp he ran for underprivileged children.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.