(CNN) — Ride-hailing service Lyft will offer free rides to those attending the March for Our Lives rallies this weekend.

In a blog post, the company said it has teamed up with march organizers in 50 US cities to offer the service. It said it’s committing as much as $1.5 million for the rides.

To take advantage of it, a rally attendee will have to reserve a ride to his or her city’s march and receive a code. (This post tells you how to do it.)

Earlier this month, Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green wrote a letter to the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the catalyst behind the rallies after a deadly shooting at their school.

“We believe there is something seriously wrong when the threat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout our country. And like many, we are inspired by your leadership.”

