SEASIDE (CBS SF) — The investigation into a teacher who accidentally fired a gun at Seaside High School during an “educational demonstration” has been forwarded to the Monterey County District Attorney’s Office for review, according to the Seaside Police Department.

On March 13, teacher and Sand City reserve police officer Dennis Alexander shot a gun that he brought in for a gun safety presentation toward the ceiling in his classroom, Seaside police said.

After the incident, Alexander was put on a leave of absence from both Seaside High School and Sand City Police Department, according to the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District’s superintendent Marci McFadden and Sand City police Chief Brian Ferrante.

The MPUSD school district issued a statement that said Alexander, who has been with the district since 1994, had the gun pointed at the ceiling, at which point he shot it and caused debris to fall from the ceiling.

The school district’s superintendent did not confirm reports that one student was injured when the bullet ricocheted off the ceiling or what time the school administration found out about the incident. Seaside police said that officers were called to the school, located at 2200 Noche Buena St., around 1:20 p.m. that day.

Two days after the incident, students put together a petition in an attempt to save Alexander’s job, McFadden confirmed. McFadden reported that while the school district was aware the petition was circulating, they had not received it yet.

The police department interviewed approximately 30 people and have completed their investigation, moving it on to the county district attorney, police said.

The Monterey County District Attorney’s Office will determine if Alexander will face charges.

Previously, Ferrante said that Sand City police would conduct their own investigation after Seaside police concluded theirs.

According to the police chief, the agency will use any evidence and analysis that Seaside police compiled to help with their own research on whether Alexander violated departmental policies.

Seaside police are still looking for information regarding the incident and request that anyone who knows anything call them at (831) 899-6748 or on the non-emergency dispatch line at (831) 394-6811.

Information can also be submitted anonymously through the department’s tip line at (831) 899-6282 or on the department’s website.

