FREMONT (KPIX) — Firefighters saved an elderly man who was treading water after he fell into a deep well in Fremont Saturday.

The man fell about 25 feet after the floor of a century-old pump house gave way beneath him.

Firefighters first tossed a life jacket to the 90-year-old farmer then they took apart the shed above the well so they could get their equipment into place.

Crews eventually got the man safe above ground about two hours after he fell into the water. They also boarded up the hole and pump house before leaving.

The man is reported to be recovering from hypothermia and lacerations to his head and arms.