SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — In what they describe as “an abundance of caution,” San Mateo police were asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly threatened to shoot up a school Friday.

A customer at a sporting goods store on El Camino Real called police around 5:50 p.m. The customer said he overheard another customer tell an employee he wanted to purchase a firearm and shoot up a school, asking the clerk for a good shirt to wear.

Officers responded within minutes and searched the store, but didn’t find the man. According to police, the witnesses didn’t find the man’s statements to be credible, but police said that in an abundance of caution, they asking the public’s help in finding the man.

He is described as a white man about 35 years old wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or, alternatively, the San Mateo Police dispatch center at (650) 522-7700.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.