SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cities around the world dimmed their lights to celebrate Earth Hour.

The event is to draw attention to climate change.

Several landmarks went dim in the Bay Area.

In San Francisco City Hall was lit up in orange to honor Saturday’s March Four Our Lives, but went completely dark at 8:30 p.m.

In New York the lights went out on the Empire State Building.

London, Paris, Berlin and Hong Kong were among other cities that turned off lights on major landmarks.

Watch the lights dim on Coit Tower.

San Francisco also dimmed the lights on Coit Tower and at the Palace of Fine Arts.

The SF Recreation and Park tweeted,” Lights out! Thanks to everyone that switched off their lights for #EarthHour!”