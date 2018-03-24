Filed Under:City Hall, Earth Hour, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cities around the world dimmed their lights to celebrate Earth Hour.

The event is to draw attention to climate change.

Several landmarks went dim in the Bay Area.

In San Francisco City Hall was lit up in orange to honor Saturday’s March Four Our Lives, but went completely dark at 8:30 p.m.

In New York the lights went out on the Empire State Building.

London, Paris, Berlin and Hong Kong were among other cities that turned off lights on major landmarks.

Watch the lights dim on Coit Tower.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

San Francisco also dimmed the lights on Coit Tower and at the Palace of Fine Arts.

The SF Recreation and Park tweeted,” Lights out! Thanks to everyone that switched off their lights for #EarthHour!”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch