Filed Under:NBA, Officer-involved shooting, Sacramento Kings; Boston Celtics, Stephon Clark

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF & AP) — Three days after protesters formed a human chain blocking entrances to Golden1 Center and prevented all but about 1,500 fans from attending a Sacramento NBA game, Kings players were joined by the Boston Celtics Sunday in honoring an African-American man killed in an officer-involved shooting.

Players from both teams wore black T-shirts during warm-ups and throughout the game. “Accountability. We are one,” was printed in white letters on the front, with #StephonClark printed on the back.

The players also took part in a PSA video played at the arena, calling attention to the shooting and honoring its victim.

Clark was the 22-year-old unarmed African-American man who was fatally shot by police in Sacramento on March 18, setting off a series of protests around the state capital.

“All we can do is try to make a voice,” said Celtics star Terry Rozier. “It just shows how much power we have and how much we care. That’s part of the NBA. That’s good for everybody else to see that’s outside of the NBA.”

