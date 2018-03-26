LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police were searching for three suspects they say stole a Lyft driver’s car at gunpoint after an hour-long trip in and around Los Angeles.

Investigators say the three men used the ride hailing app to order the car around 1 a.m. Sunday.

They made two stops before making a final stop in the city of South Pasadena.

The driver told police that one of the suspects pointed a black handgun at him, while another had a silver revolver.

Officials say the driver surrendered his 2010 Honda Accord and personal property and the suspects drove off in the car.

Investigators are in the process of obtaining a search warrant for the Lyft customers’ information.

San Francisco-based Lyft has not commented on the incident.

