SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Mark Canha had a solo homer and a go-ahead single, Matt Chapman added a solo home run and the Oakland A’s beat the San Francisco Giants 9-2 in 10 innings on Monday night in the Bay Bridge exhibition series.

Canha’s hit off D.J. Snelten highlighted a seven-run outburst in the 10th.

Chapman took first on a wild pitch after striking out leading off the inning and went to second when Chad Pinder followed with a single. Chapman scored the go-ahead run.

J.B. Wendelken pitched a scoreless ninth for Oakland and was among seven pitchers the A’s used in relief of Daniel Mengden, who was pulled after three innings on a limited pitch count.

Mengden struck out three and gave up one run, three hits and a walk. He threw 54 pitches.

The Giants trailed 2-1 when Andrew McCutchen doubled to right with one out off A’s reliever Blake Treinen. He was pinch-run for by Gorkys Hernandez, who took third and scored on two wild pitches by Treinen.

Canha hit his fourth home run of the spring off Derek Holland in the fifth. Canha also had a double in the third.

The A’s trailed 1-0 when Chapman hit his second homer of the spring in the second inning.

Holland struck out five, walked one and gave up two runs in five innings of four-hit ball.

The Giants earlier announced that Holland would be the team’s No. 3 starter, a move precipitated by injuries to staff ace Madison Bumgarner (fractured pinky finger) and Jeff Samardzija (pectoral strain).

Holland, a 31-year-old left-hander, entered camp as a non-roster invitee.

“It’s huge, to get this opportunity was what I was trying to do,” Holland said. “I wanted to show people I’m not done and I’m still able to do things.

“Obviously the injuries are the worst part, that’s something that I’ve been through myself, and you don’t ever want to see.”

BAKER BACK

Former Giants manager Dusty Baker will rejoin the team in an advisory role. The three-time NL Manager of the Year will serve as a special adviser to CEO Larry Baer.

PARKER DFA’D

The Giants designated outfielder Jarrett Parker for assignment, manager Bruce Bochy said. Bochy said the Giants needed to clear a roster spot for Holland, who’ll begin the season in the starting rotation. Parker was out of options.

TROPHY UNVEILED

A trophy made of steel salvaged from the original east span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge will be awarded to the winner of the annual regular season Bay Bridge Series, the teams announced Monday. Since the inception of interleague play in 1997, the A’s lead the series 59-55.

UP NEXT

RHP Andrew Triggs will pitch for the A’s finale of the three-game series. RHP Chris Stratton will pitch for the Giants in the final tuneup before opening day on Thursday.