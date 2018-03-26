ROHNERT PARK (KPIX) — Dozens of passengers took terrifying trip on a Bay Area tour bus whose driver was dangerously intoxicated, according to authorities.

It was supposed to be a relaxing drive up to Graton Casino, but it was anything but that. It ended up being a wild ride through San Francisco and the North Bay with an very drunk driver behind the wheel

It all began around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the bus carrying 40 casino-bound passengers nearly crashed several times.

One passenger told CHP officers the driver hit the right side rail of the Golden Gate Bridge and kept driving. The passenger called 911 to report the incident, but the says the driver continued to drive erratically, going at unsafe speeds and passing on the right shoulder.

The CHP tried to stop the bus in Petaluma but couldn’t get there in time, and 911 calls from other drivers on the road started to pour into the dispatch center.

The wild ride didn’t end until the bus arrived at the casino in Rohnert Park. CHP officers interviewed those on board and the driver.

Officers say 34-year-old Angela Teasley from Richmond was put through DUI tests and she was almost 4 times over the legal blood alcohol limit.

Luckily the drive to Graton ended without anybody getting hurt.

Teasley was booked into Sonoma County Jail where she faces DUI charges, including driving a commercial vehicle while impaired.

According to Graton Casino, the bus belongs to Storer Transportation.

KPIX reached out to them for comment, but no word, so far.