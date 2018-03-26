ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A 34-year-old casino tour bus driver has been arrested on DUI charges after taking 40 passengers on a frightening trip from San Francisco to the Graton Casino on Sunday, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said Angela Teasley has been booked into the Sonoma County Jail on DUI charges including operating a commercial vehicle while impaired.

Investigators said that at approximately 9:25 a.m. Sunday, Teasley was driving a 2004 passenger bus bound for the Graton Casino from San Francisco. The bus was northbound on US-101 in the vicinity of the Golden Gate Bridge when it collided with the right side bridge rail.

Teasley continued without stopping and eventually a passenger on the bus called 911 from her cell phone to report the collision. The passenger also told the 911 operator that Teasley was driving erratically, at unsafe speeds and passing on the right shoulder.

As the bus traveled northbound it was called in by other motorists to the CHP. Multiple units attempted to get in position to conduct an enforcement stop as the bus drove through Petaluma, but the attempt was unsuccessful.

Rohnert Park Public Safety officers finally were able to conduct an enforcement stop on the bus as it entered the casino parking lot.

Teasley was detained and CHP officers interviewed some of the 40 bus passengers. Officers also said that Teasley was displaying signs of alcohol intoxication. Following a DUI evaluation Teasley was estimated to be almost 4 times over the legal limit of .08% blood alcohol content.