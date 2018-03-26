(KPIX) — Giants brass informed pitcher Derek Holland he will make the team’s 25-man roster in light of the hand injury Madison Bumgarner suffered Friday in Arizona.

Holland came to the Giants in the off-season as a non-roster invitee, and it seemed his only chance to force is way onto the team was via the bullpen.

But after injuries to Jeff Samardzija and Bumgarner, Holland is a default choice to fill the Giants depleted rotation, and on Monday Bruce Bochy told reporters the left-handed pitcher would be the team’s third starter against the Dodgers in Los Angeles.

Holland is entering his tenth season in big league baseball. His best year came in 2011 with the Rangers when he won 16 games and compiled a 3.95 ERA. He pitched 8 1/3 scoreless innings against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 4 of the 2011 World Series.

Last year with the White Sox he had a 7-14 record with a 6.20 ERA.

Holland’s greatest mark on the game might be his famous impressions. He performed his best Harry Caray and Arnold Schwarzenegger last night on Gameday.