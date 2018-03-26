Pedestrians walk by an entrance to the UC Berkeley campus. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A former post-doctoral fellow at the University of California at Berkeley who was accused of inappropriately videotaping a student has been cleared of wrongdoing, his attorney announced Monday.

The suit was filed on Sept. 27 in Alameda County Superior Court and named Eric Samuels and the Regents of the University of California as defendants.

The UC Regents and the female plaintiff, using the name Justina Roe, reached a financial settlement. Jamie Dupree, Samuels’ lawyer, said the settlement will amount to $250,000 and it has not yet been approved by the UC Regents.

Samuels will not be held liable for any part of the settlement if it is approved, according to Dupree.

Doe alleged that Samuels videotaped her during a therapy session and used the footage to masturbate. She also alleged that he asked her several inappropriate questions about her sexual history and caused her anxiety and stress.

Samuels is a gay man, his lawyer said, and Samuels refuted Roe’s allegations with the support of several expert investigators.

“I am relieved that I am able to put this behind me,” Samuels said in a statement. He currently runs a private therapy practice in Oakland and San Francisco.

Dupree said she couldn’t give a detailed, public response to Doe’s allegations because therapy is confidential.

“I am pleased to have helped him get through this case,” Dupree said.

