CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Cupertino High School has evacuated its campus due to an emergency, the school announced on its website.

A campus manager confirmed at 1:40 p.m. that the campus at 10100 Finch Ave. has been evacuated.

According to a tweet by the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the school received a robocall threatening harm.

There is a large Sheriff's Office presence at Cupertino HS in @CityofCupertino. A "robotic call" was received by the school threatening harm. The Sheriff's Office is on-scene and there is no indication there is any danger to the school or nearby Community. Matter under invest. — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) March 27, 2018

The school said the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office is handling the evacuation and all other security measures.

As of 2:35 p.m., the sheriff’s office has declared an “all clear” for the campus and found no danger to the students or surrounding community.

The Sheriff’s Office West Valley Division in collaboration with Cupertino High School have issued an “all clear” for the @CityofCupertino campus. No danger to students or the surrounding Community. Thanks to students, parents, and staff for your cooperation! https://t.co/rQsTnY3SHs — SantaClaraCoSheriff (@SCCoSheriff) March 27, 2018

According to a statement by Superintendent Polly Bove of the Fremont Union High School District, all classes, after school activities and evening parent meetings have been canceled for the remainder of the day.

Classes and other activities will resume on Wednesday, Bove said.

