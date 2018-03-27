SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Former NFL star Aldon Smith was out of bail Tuesday, facing new charges that he violated a restraining order connected to an alleged domestic violence incident in San Francisco.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Smith was being charged with three misdemeanor accounts of violating a court order.

Last week, investigators with the Police Department’s Special Victims Unit learned that Smith allegedly violated the order and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He turned himself in Friday and was booked on suspicion of violating a protective order.

Smith has since been released on $30,000 bail. He’s set to be arraigned on the new charges Thursday.

A judge issued the order, prohibiting him from contacting the victim, on March 12 when Smith was in court for charges connected to the alleged domestic violence incident at a Nob Hill apartment on March 3.

In that case, Smith was charged with domestic violence, assault, false imprisonment and vandalism. He has pleaded not guilty.

On March 3, officers responded to the 600 block of Bush Street for a report of domestic violence allegedly involving Smith. Once officers arrived, however, Smith had left. The victim, a woman, suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. Smith turned himself in three days later.

The Raiders released Smith from his contract with them two days after the incident.

He had previously played for the San Francisco 49ers starting in 2011 but was released by the team in August 2015 following an arrest for a DUI hit-and-run in Santa Clara.

Smith signed with the Raiders the next month, but was suspended for a year in November 2015 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policies.