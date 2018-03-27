MT. TAMALPAIS (KPIX) — In the era of #METOO, a North Bay school district is taking action after getting complaints from teachers about being sexually harassed, not by their co-workers — their students.

High schools in Marin County are may require students to take sexual harassment training. The proposed change comes after teachers came forward with their stories.

“When we look on the national scene and we wonder how the Harvey Weinsteins are made — we’re making them,” says Jessica Crabtree, a teacher at Redwood High School.

These are strong words issued by a woman who claims to know firsthand what sexual harassment feels like.

Crabtree says her harassers are, in fact, her students.

Eva Rieder also teaches in the Tamalpais Union High School District.

“I have been sexually harassed, stalked, intimidated, threatened, bullied and defamed by male students,” she says.

As a result of these women’s statements to the School Board earlier this year, and their allegations that the District wasn’t doing enough to stop the harassment, Superintendent David Yoshihara is considering a curriculum addendum for students.

Yoshihara did not return KPIX’s calls, but he will make his presentation to the Board at Tuesday night’s meeting.

Though it may mean more homework, the students at Redwood High KPIX spoke to were still on board to learn it.

“I think it can be a good idea if they do it in the right way,” says Kevin Gann, a Senior. “I’m open to almost anything. If people tell me about it, want me to do it, I might go.”

Classmate Russell Camden agrees.

“It’s important because it’s happening to teachers and you can’t feel safe in a learning environment or a teaching environment if you’re getting harassed by the people you are supposed to teach,” he says.

The scope of the harassment, and the mishandling of complaints, will be reviewed by an independent investigator who is an attorney who specializes in hostile workplace issues. The District has also added a Title IX coordinator as a result of the allegations. Title IX became law in the 70s and prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in federally-funded education programs.