OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A 54-year-old man was in custody and four people were injured Tuesday night when a SUV careened out of control at Oakland International Airport and slammed into pedestrians outside of Terminal 1, officials said.

The crash occurred about 6:15 p.m. and forced police to close down access to Terminals 1 & 2 until nearly 8 p.m. Traffic backed up outside the airport and many passengers missed their flights.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Kelly said three pedestrians were injured when the SUV careened into them. A fourth pedestrian suffered minor injuries when they were stuck by flying baggage.

Two pedestrians were taken to the hospital with slight injuries and a third had moderate injuries.

Kelly said the unlicensed 54-year-old driver was not familiar with the SUV and may have gotten his foot stuck on the accelerator.

“This is not being considered a terrorist act,” Kelly said. “This appears to be poor driving by an unlicensed driver.”

The driver was arrested for not having a license.