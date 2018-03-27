MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — The National Transportation Safety Board announced Tuesday it was launching an investigation of a fatal Tesla crash on southbound Highway 101 last week.

In a tweet, the NTSB said it was sending two inspectors to examine the charred remains of the car to determine why the car burst into flames and also if the automated control system was engaged at the time of the crash.

2 NTSB investigators conducting Field Investigation for fatal March 23, 2018, crash of a Tesla near Mountain View, CA. Unclear if automated control system was active at time of crash. Issues examined include: post-crash fire, steps to make vehicle safe for removal from scene. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) March 27, 2018

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway said it would be hard to anticipate how long the investigation would take since each case is different.

“The investigation has begun, it’s just a matter of collecting data,” he said.

The driver who was killed in the crash last Friday has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as 38-year-old Wei Huang of San Mateo.

Huang succumbed to his injuries Friday afternoon at Stanford University Medical Center, where he was transported after the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said Huang was traveling at freeway speeds on the split along the Highway 101 and state Highway 85 junction, lost control and struck the middle barrier causing his vehicle to catch fire.

After Huang’s Tesla hit the median, it landed in the second left-most lane of southbound Highway 101 and was hit by a white Mazda and consequently struck again by a gray Audi traveling in the adjacent lane.

The three vehicles were loaded onto tow trucks after Tesla engineers investigated the scene and verified it was safe to move the cars, according to the CHP.

For about five hours, the right two lanes of southbound Highway 101 were the only lanes open to traffic as detectives closed the carpool flyover and two left-most lanes for preliminary investigation.

Mountain View fire officials responded to the scene minutes after the alert was issued since they were notified that the Tesla was ablaze.

KPIX 5 contacted Tesla for comment on the crash after learning Tesla engineers were at the scene. A spokesperson replied with a statement that read, “We are working to establish the facts of the incident and offer our full cooperation to local authorities.”

The spokesperson also said it is Tesla’s practice to dispatch a team in the “rare event” of a collision that results in a fire or other issue involving a battery.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.