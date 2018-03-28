BERKELEY (CBS SF) — A “fairly well-developed fetus” has been discovered along the Berkeley shoreline near the Tom Bates Regional Sports Complex, authorities said.

Berkeley police Lt. Kevin Schofield said the gruesome discovery was made at around 2:39 p.m. Tuesday by a person who spotted the small body while walking along the waterfront.

Schofield said the umbilical cord was still attached to the body of the baby boy. Alameda County coroner’s officials responded and took custody of

the body.

“It’s likely that it washed up to shore” from elsewhere, Schofield said.

The Berkeley police and the coroner’s bureau will investigate the case further to try to find out how the boy’s body ended up on the waterfront.

Schofield said Berkeley police were in touch with other law enforcement agencies to alert them to the incident.

