SAN FRANCISCO — Asia is an ideal place to visit when you have a fair amount of travel miles from your Reward Card left. And whether it be for the first time or a revisit, consider one of the world’s hidden treasure — the Philippines.

Here are a few reasons why:

1. World-Class Destinations – many of the destinations across the Philippine archipelago are world-renowned and award-winning. Palawan, Cebu and Boracay constantly top the annual 10 World’s Best Islands Awards by Travel + Leisure, and Conde Nast Traveler, as well as other destinations that rank in the top 20.

2. Life-changing Things To Do – from Diving in Palawan’s Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, Surfing in Siargao’s Cloud 9, Hiking Banaue’s Batad Rice Terraces, or participating in any of the hundreds of “festivals” that are celebrated each year.

3. A Cuisine that is Unique and yet Familiar – a guaranteed smile-generator, Filipino food has the distinction of picking some of the best attributes from East and West and creating some of the most delectable dishes on the planet. Eat with your hands, sit by a flowing waterfall, or in a Top-Rated elegant setting; either way, you’ll experience the fun-loving and nurturing spirit that is synonymous with the Filipinos.

Endless fun possibilities await when you visit the Philippines. Truly one of the World’s top destinations! The beaches, the culture, the food, the nightlife, and of course, the people! Experience the loving embrace that is the splendor and beauty that embodies this marvelous country made up of over 7,000 amazing Islands.

For More: Philippines Destinations

Also check out: http://www.philippinetourismusa.com and find more reasons to go the Philippines.