SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — A desperate search was launched Wednesday for three missing children who may have been passengers in a vehicle that plunged off Highway 1 in Mendocino County, crashing into the rocks below and claiming five lives, authorities said.

Authorities identified the two adults killed in the crash as Jennifer Jean Hart and Sarah Margaret Hart, both 39. Three of their children were also killed in the crash and three others are missing.

Washington officials said the two women failed to respond to a visit by Cowlitz County Child Protective Services. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to KOIN CBS 6 that Child Protective Services went to the house on Monday after two people called them and expressed concern about the children.

A neighbor told the Portland TV station that he saw the family leave the home with all six kids.

The California Highway Patrol said the family’s 2003 GMC was driving south along Highway 1 on Monday when it pulled into a dirt turnout along the road and for unknown reasons continued directly off the cliff.

The CHP said the vehicle landed on its roof on a large rock, killing all five.

Investigators said it was not clear what caused the crash. The weather was reported as clear and drugs and alcohol were not considered factors.