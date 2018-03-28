Filed Under:Officer Ryan McMahon, Officer-involved shooting, Ronnell Foster, Vallejo, Vallejo Police Department

VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a Northern California man fatally shot by police last month has filed a federal lawsuit demanding the release of officers’ body camera footage of what led up to the gunfire.

The suit filed Tuesday seeks unspecified monetary damages and names the San Francisco Bay Area city of Vallejo and its police department. It alleges the officer who shot Ronnell Foster in the back lied about a skirmish that preceded the shooting. Court documents claim Foster was followed by police for no reason and a witness never saw him struggle with Officer Ryan McMahon before the officer opened fire.

Police and city officials didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.

Officials have said McMahon shot Foster after the 32-year-old attacked the officer with a flashlight following a brief pursuit.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch