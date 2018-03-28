VALLEJO, Calif. (AP) — The family of a Northern California man fatally shot by police last month has filed a federal lawsuit demanding the release of officers’ body camera footage of what led up to the gunfire.

The suit filed Tuesday seeks unspecified monetary damages and names the San Francisco Bay Area city of Vallejo and its police department. It alleges the officer who shot Ronnell Foster in the back lied about a skirmish that preceded the shooting. Court documents claim Foster was followed by police for no reason and a witness never saw him struggle with Officer Ryan McMahon before the officer opened fire.

Police and city officials didn’t immediately return calls seeking comment.

Officials have said McMahon shot Foster after the 32-year-old attacked the officer with a flashlight following a brief pursuit.

