PALO ALTO (CBS SF) — Police searched the area near Tesla’s headquarters in Palo Alto for a suspect following a reported sexual assault on Wednesday.

Police said that the assault took place on Arastradero Road at Deer Creek Road, near Tesla’s main offices.

Palo Alto police said the suspect grabbed and assaulted a high school student who was jogging in the area.

The victim is in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the suspect is an Asian man in his 20s wearing a black sweatshirt, blue sweatpants and armed with a handgun. He was last seen on foot.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., Palo Alto police announced that they had ended their search for the suspect as they believe he had left the area.

Police are continuing to investigate the reported assault.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.