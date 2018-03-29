MARTINEZ (KPIX 5) — Teachers all over the country are getting their wish lists fulfilled, as a San Francisco-based cryptocurrency startup is coming to the rescue.

Ripple has offered to donate $29 million to pick up the tab for every single teacher’s request on DonorsChoose.org.

“Late Show” host Stephen Colbert touted the company’s donation on Tuesday night’s episode.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Ripple, creator of the virtual currency XRP, look it up, has funded all 35,000 classroom projects on DonorsChoose.org!” Colbert said to applause. “It’s the largest…the largest donation to DonorsChoose in history!”

Teachers at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Martinez are among the many educators across the country who use DonorsChoose to help fund items for their classrooms.

“Yeah, paper and pencils and all those things are provided for us. But it’s all the extra, fun stuff that makes kids excited about learning that we have to do something else about,” said kindergarten teacher Suzanne Licht, who was requesting career-themed books and puppets on the site.

Monica Brombacher, who teaches second grade, was seeking to improve campus safety in wake of recent news.

“So, having some tools to help us with that is what motivated me. So, I wrote a grant to get some 2-way walkie-talkies and some bright orange safety vests,” Brombacher said.

“We are so thankful,” said Hidden Valley principal Nina Crossland. “From Hidden Valley to the people that funded it, we want to say thank you so much!”