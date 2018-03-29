San Francisco
Coffee Needs Cancer Warnings, California Judge Rules
A Los Angeles judge has ruled that California law requires coffee companies to carry a cancer warning label.
San Jose Neighborhood Declared Safe After Backhoe Hits Gas Line
PG&E crews have successfully stopped the flow of gas through a line that was ruptured by a construction crew’s backhoe in San Jose Thursday morning.
Photos: The Who's Roger Daltrey Sings Classics At Fox Theater
Legendary singer for The Who Roger Daltrey sang band hits along with solo songs and rarities at the Fox Theater in Oakland Thursday night.
Utah Jazz Overwhelm Depleted Warriors
Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 15 rebounds and the Utah Jazz pulled away from the undermanned, injury-plagued Golden State Warriors in the third quarter on the way to a 110-91 victory Sunday night.
Curry Out at Least 3 Weeks but Could Be Ready for Playoffs
Stephen Curry will miss at least three weeks because of a sprained left knee, meaning he is out for the rest of the regular season for the Warriors.
Former NFL Star Aldon Smith Back In Jail
Aldon Smith, the former San Francisco 49ers and Oakland Raiders star whose NFL career came to an end after series of arrests, was back in jail Friday after he allegedly violated a court order related to recent domestic violence charges.
Entire Raiders Project In Las Vegas To Exceed $2 Billion
The entire project that the Oakland Raiders are undertaking in Las Vegas, including a new stadium, training facility and headquarters, will cost more than $2 billion.
Bay Area Organic Baker To Make Royal Wedding Cake For Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
The Bay Area's foodie culture will be front and center at the royal wedding reception for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
Best Egg Rolls In San Francisco
A possible wait in line is part of the San Francisco experience when enjoying exceptionally good egg rolls in the city.
Japanese Psych Powerhouse Returns To San Francisco
Dealing out mind-altering sounds for over two decades, Japanese experimental rock outfit Acid Mothers Temple brings its other worldly live show to the Chapel in San Francisco Sunday night.
Bass Maestro Holds Forth At SFJAZZ Center
One of the most important musicians to emerge from the British jazz scene during the 1960s, legendary bassist Dave Holland comes to the SFJAZZ Center for four nights of music starting Thursday.
Best Family Events For Easter In San Francisco
Easter comes early this year on April 1, but spring season Easter events are right on time.
25 Gifts Under $25 That Will Make Your Life More Awesome
Skip the same old gift cards and give something truly unique for your next gift-giving occasion. The best part is you won't break the bank for these unusual finds.
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018
Coachella is a huge annual music festival in Greater Palm Springs, California. About a quarter of a million will attend over two weekends in April 2018. The website is a goldmine of information and answers to dozens of FAQs; highlights are here.
Best Easter Parades Across the US
A preview of five of the very best Easter Parades in America.
America's Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens
A brief preview of five of America's most beautiful botanic gardens in which to celebrate the advent of spring.
America's Best Irish Pubs
Home is where the Irish hang a hat, and these pubs are some of America's best. Even better when it's a family-run place where Celtic music and conviviality are on the menu along with the pints of Guinness.
Latest Pro Golf Power Rankings
March 29, 2018 at 2:00 pm
