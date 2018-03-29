SONOMA (CBS SF) – A suspect that was detained by Sonoma police and Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Wednesday night died after going into medical distress while being taken into custody, according to Sonoma police.

According to Sonoma Police Chief Bret Sackett, Sonoma police and deputies were called to a mobile home park on Ramon Street in Sonoma around 9:50 p.m. Wednesday. Residents reported a man who was yelling, breaking glass, punching out decorative street lamps with his bare hands and slamming into things.

Sackett said officers who arrived on scene found the suspect near the park entrance, naked, refusing to listening to commands and walking towards them.

At some point, officers tasered the suspect and handcuffed him as he struggled, Sackett said. Deputies used max restraints to keep the suspect under control.

After the suspect was detained, Sackett said the suspect went into medical distress, and was taken to Sonoma Valley Hospital, where he died. His name is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

Sackett said the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave and their names will be released at a later date. Sackett didn’t specify how many officers were involved.

The Santa Rosa Police Department will investigate the case, according to Sackett, as per Countywide Fatal Incident Protocol.

