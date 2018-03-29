Filed Under:Palo Alto, Palo Alto High School, School lockdown

PALO ALTO (CBS SF) – Palo Alto High School is locked down because of a threat called in to the Police Department Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police wrote on Twitter at 12:49 p.m. about the threat directed at the school at 50 Embarcadero Road.

Police told residents to expect a “heavy police presence” in the area while officers investigate the threat.

More information on the threat was not immediately available.

