SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Sacramento area home is up for sale, but it comes with a catch.

The homeowner has a political preference in mind for the next owner of her house, which has been in her family for decades.

“She entertained people from all walks of life,” said the homeowner who asked we not use her name for fear of retaliation.

“I told her [the realtor] that I didn’t want her to sell it to a Trump supporter,” said the woman.

She wants a sale contingent upon how someone votes, but is that legal?

Attorney Allen Sawyer doesn’t believe so.

“That’s an unlawful contractual term that infringes the freedom of association and First Amendment rights,” said Sawyer.

But that doesn’t prevent a seller from discussing this kind of request during a sale.

