PACIFICA (CBS SF) — An 18-year-old driver was transported to Stanford Medical Center in critical condition Wednesday night after her vehicle plunged off a 200-foot cliff and slammed into the beach below, authorities said.

Authorities said they got several 911 calls at around 6:17 a.m. reporting that a vehicle had gone over a cliff and landed onto Mussel Rock Beach in Pacifica.

The North County Fire Authority firefighters, Pacifica police officers and a California Highway Patrol helicopter quickly responded to the calls.

Arriving on the scene, the emergency responders found that vehicle drove approximately 300 feet down the cliff and ended with a 200 foot vertical drop onto Mussel Rock Beach.

A female teenage driver was discovered at the scene suffering from major injuries.

The CHP helicopter rushed the injured teen to Stanford Medical Center. Her condition was not known early Thursday.

