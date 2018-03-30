LOS ANGELES (CBS SF) — Former California governor and action movie star Arnold Schwarzenegger was recovering in a Los Angeles hospital after undergoing an open heart surgery procedure, TMZ reported on Friday.

TMZ said Schwarzenegger went into Cedars-Sinai Thursday for a catheter valve replacement, but the procedure did not go as well as hoped and doctors were forced to perform emergency open heart surgery.

The 70-year-old action star had an aortic valve replaced in 1997.

Last week, Schwarzenegger showed no signs of ill health at an event in Los Angeles where he teamed up with Ohio Gov. John Kasich to talk about their vision of future for the GOP.

The two veteran politicians urged the GOP to move more toward the center. Their future vision of the GOP would be a party of inclusiveness, a kinder tone and a willingness to work with Democrats on immigration and climate change to shape the agenda.

“I’m sick of politics,” Kasich, a potential 2020 presidential candidate, said at one point at a forum in Los Angeles, eliciting a round of applause.

Knitting his fingers together repeatedly for emphasis, he said people need to work together, and he recalled President Ronald Reagan working with Democrats on Social Security.

Reagan was no doctrinaire, Kasich said, but “operated to fix things.”

In an obvious dig at Trump, Schwarzenegger said that voters were looking for answers but that the party “is giving them Twitter fights instead.” The president’s name, however, came up only sparingly Wednesday.

“We can’t be afraid to talk about health care,” Schwarzenegger said. “We can’t be afraid to talk about the environment.”