San Francisco Fire Department fire truck (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A house fire that started in a clothes dryer displaced six people Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Balboa Park neighborhood, fire officials reported.

Firefighters responded to a 1-alarm fire at 438 Ostego Avenue at 8:44 a.m. and found that a fire had started in the dryer.



The flames were contained by 8:50 a.m. and it was found to be accidental, according to San Francisco fire.



Four adults and two three-year-old children had to leave the home. None of the residents were injured.



The Red Cross assisted them with housing because there was extensive smoke damage in the house, officials said.

