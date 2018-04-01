SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man trapped under a large tree limb in a San Francisco park Sunday was able to help rescuers locate him by calling 911, authorities said.

The man called 911 and said he was trapped underneath a fallen tree at about 3 p.m. in San Francisco’s McLaren Park. Firefighters did not know his location but found him soon after.

The man had serious injuries, according to San Francisco fire, and he was taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

San Francisco Fire Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the man had been listening to jazz under the tree, enjoying a sunny Sunday afternoon when the limb fell.

San Francisco Recreation and Park Department was investigating the location to see what caused the accident.