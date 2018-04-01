Filed Under:CHP, Crash, Injury, San Jose
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — All lanes reopened on southbound Interstate Highway 680 after two people were hospitalized after a collision Sunday evening, the California Highway Patrol reported.

One person was taken to the hospital with major injuries and another was transported with minor injuries, according to a CHP spokesman.

The CHP is still investigating what caused the crash.

Three lanes were closed on the highway at Jackson Avenue after a Sig-alert was issued at about 5 p.m. The alert was canceled at 5:20 p.m.

