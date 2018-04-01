Filed Under:Body Found, CHP

SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — All lanes re-opened on Interstate 580 at Highway 101 in central Marin in the wake of a collision that happened early Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The Sig-alert that was called earlier has been cancelled, the CHP said.

The body of a pedestrian was found in the right-hand lane of northbound Highway 101 where it connects with northbound Highway 580 around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP.

In order to investigate, officers closed lanes of Highway 580, but all lanes have now opened, the CHP said.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch