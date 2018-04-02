Filed Under:Fatal crash, Mountain View, Tesla, Tesla Autopilot, Tesla Motors

MOUNTAIN VIEW (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board is “unhappy” about Tesla’s decision to release information in a fatal crash investigation involving its Autopilot system.

A vehicle using the semi-autonomous system crashed into a concrete lane divider in California last month, killing the driver. Tesla said that data shows the driver did not have his hands on the wheel, as recommended, and received several warnings from the system prior to the crash.

Christopher T. O’Neil is a spokesman for the NTSB. He says, “in each of our investigations involving a Tesla vehicle, Tesla has been extremely cooperative on assisting with the vehicle data.” He adds, “the NTSB is unhappy with the release of investigative information by Tesla.”

The NTSB says its next update will come in a preliminary report, which generally takes weeks.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch