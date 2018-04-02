OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Oakland police towed two cars Sunday night after they attempted to start a sideshow on southbound Interstate Highway 880, police said.

The drivers of the vehicles were allegedly trying to do stunts, according to police. Two dark sedans, including one with paper dealer plates, were towed and placed on a 30-day hold.

No information on the status of the drivers of the vehicles was immediately available.

