STANFORD (CBS SF) — The discovery of “suspicious items” inside an academic building on the Stanford University campus Monday triggered the evacuation of students and a warning to stay clear of the area, authorities said.

Stanford Department of Public Safety officials posted an alert on its website at 8:18 a.m. saying that evacuations were in place at Cordura Hall and that everyone should stay away from the area.

Public Safety officers have closed off Panama Street between Campus Drive and Via Ortega in order to investigate.

Cordura Hall houses the Center for the Study of Language and Information, where Stanford faculty and students focused in psychology, linguistics, philosophy and more can come to collaborate, according to the CSLI-dedicated page on the university website.

