A sign for the Sinclair Broadcast building is seen in a buisness district in Hunt Valley, Maryland. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBS News) — President Trump is jumping to the defense of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is under fire following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations across the country reading a script criticizing “fake” news stories.

Trump tweeted Monday that it was funny to watch “Fake News Networks” criticizing Sinclair for being biased. The president singled out CNN and NBC.

“Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke,” Mr. Trump wrote in the tweet.

Sinclair owns nearly 200 local stations across the country (including a number of CBS affiliates, as well as stations affiliated with ABC, NBC, FOX and CW). And a video released by Deadspin over the weekend illustrated many of their anchors saying they were concerned about a “troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country.” Deadspin said the anchors looked like hostages recording videos to prove they are alive.

There has been no immediate comment from Sinclair.

  1. Chuck Anziulewicz says:
    April 2, 2018 at 3:26 pm

    Here’s the real kicker: Sinclair goes on the defense. Scott Livingston, Sinclair’s senior vice president of news, told The Baltimore Sun in an email statement, “Some other false stories, like the fake ‘Pizzagate’ story (a conspiracy theory that also gained arose prior to the 2016 election), can result in dangerous consequences.”

    How fascinating that Scott Livingston would cite Pizzagate as an example of fake news, when that story was never perpetuated by legitimate news organizations, but by Trump’s base and conspiracy websites hoping to discredit Hillary Clinton.

    I spent four years getting my degree at the West Virginia University School of Journalism, and I was a news reporter for many years. No one I knew in the business created “fake news,” as Trump likes to call it. The standards we were held to were attribution, accuracy, and accountability.

