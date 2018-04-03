Filed Under:California, Huntington Beach, ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, President Donald Trump, Sanctuary City, Sanctuary State, Trump Immigration

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Orange County (AP) — Leaders of Huntington Beach, California, have voted to oppose a state law limiting police collaboration with federal immigration agents.

The Orange County Register reports the Huntington Beach City Council voted 6-1 late Monday to sue the state over the so-called sanctuary law.

The city of 200,000 people is the latest to take action over the law passed by California’s Democratic legislature to fend off the Trump administration’s stepped up deportations.

Orange County leaders voted last week to join a U.S. Department of Justice lawsuit against California while councilmembers in the small, nearby city of Los Alamitos are seeking to exempt the community from the measure.

Huntington Beach is nicknamed “Surf City” and located about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Los Angeles.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
Dedicate A Bay Bridge Light

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch