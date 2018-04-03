SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco’s Outside Lands music festival unveiled its 2018 line-up Monday that features headliners The Weeknd, Florence + The Machine and Janet Jackson.

The festival will take over Golden Gate Park from Aug. 10-12 and will also include food, wine, live comedy and games.

Like most years, the festival spans a wide belt of rock, rap, folk, rhythm and blues, electronic music and genre-benders. Other performers this year will include Future, Beck, Odesza, Bon Iver and DJ Snake.

The festival mascot Ranger Dave teased the lineup on Twitter starting Friday and excited fans bought out the “Eager Beaver” tickets in a matter of minutes. General admission and VIP tickets go on sale Thursday.

Several performers are returning to Outside Lands for their second or third time, including Mac Demarco, The Growlers, Father John Misty, Chvrches, Portugal. The Man and Chromeo.

Lower-billed acts will include hit newcomers Daniel Caesar, Kelela, Rex Orange County, and several others. Local acts are represented by soulful Oakland garage-pop favorite Shannon and the Clams and Marin County psychedelic funk band Monophonics.

The 11th edition of the festival is being produced by Another Planet Entertainment and Superfly Presents.

The full lineup and more information about the festival and purchasing tickets can be found at the festival’s official website.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.