SAN JOSE – Three words will make a big difference if San Jose goes through with a plan to change its City Charter. Instead of awarding construction projects to ‘the lowest reasonable bidder,’ they would be awarded to the ‘best value bidder.’

Critics warn the proposal will decrease competition and increase the cost of many public and private construction projects.

“I have some deep concerns about this on many fronts,” said Councilman Johnny Khamis. “I think a lot of these issues will affect taxpayers.”

The city council is considering a plan that would require builders to pay a prevailing wage, hire local workers and underrepresented minorities on city projects over $3 million. The plan includes private projects, as well, if they receive a city subsidy of any kind.

“I still agree that Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) can increase costs but what I said specifically applied to repairs our roads or renovating our parks,” said Mayor Sam Liccardo.

The mayor estimates the plan could add as much as 15 percent to the cost of a project.

Imagine building a $3 million library. If mayor’s math is right, that could tack on nearly a half million dollars to the final price, a burden borne by taxpayers.

Opponents say the plan is a power grab by union leaders who they fear are trying to gain a monopoly on city business.

“Six out of ten workers in this area don’t belong to a union,” said Nicole Goehring, spokesperson for Associated Builders and Contractors. “But they’re going to be excluded from this work. We should be looking for opportunities for all the workers here — union and non-union.”

“What we’re trying to do here is create good, quality jobs for local workers,” said Executive Director Ben Field of the South Bay Labor Council. “And we know that there is a serious lack of quality jobs for local workers — especially construction workers.”

The mayor says the benefit of this deal is to spare private development and the construction of affordable housing from requirements that could stifle growth.