(CBS SF) — Multiple people have been injured in an active shooting situation at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno Tuesday afternoon. The shooting appears to have happened in an outdoor cafe on the grounds of the facility.

Police were seen laying down evidence markers near the seating area of the cafe. Lines of employees were seen being led out of the building with their hands up. Police transmissions described two shooters, one female and one male.

KPIX 5 reporter Andria Borba said one witness, a YouTube software engineer, saw a man on the ground in the courtyard with an apparent bullet wound to the stomach. The witness broke out in tears while speaking after being overcome with emotion, said Borba.

Borba said at least two Homeland Security units were responding. KPIX 5 reporter Mary Lee said there were large areas of the campus which houses some 1,700 employees was cordoned off.

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital spokesman Brent Andrew said the hospital received multiple patients from the incident but could not confirm a number. Stanford University hospital says it has received four or five patients from the incident. Hospital spokeswoman Lisa Kim did not have information on their conditions or their wounds.

KPIX confirmed that the San Mateo County coroner has been called to the scene of the shooting.

Across the street a building that houses the Department of Social Services was placed on lockdown.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein tweeted, “My stomach sinks with yea another active shooter alert. I’m praying for the safety of everyone at YouTube headquarters.”

Earliers, Google released a statement, saying, “We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available.

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available. — Google Communications (@Google_Comms) April 3, 2018

Vadim Lavrusik, who was working at that facility, wrote on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. that he heard shots and saw people running while at his desk before barricading himself inside a room with other coworkers

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. https://t.co/gmolQmRXm1 — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

There is definitely some kind of police action / possible shooting at youtube in San Bruno. my brother just and others went running out of the building when hearing firecracker like sounds. 5 police cars came rushing to the scene… — Mr Raised Brow (@MrRaisedBrow) April 3, 2018